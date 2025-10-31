An undercover investigation was conducted at Yan Spa, located at 55B Broadway, around 3:32 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 30, officials explained. Investigators determined that employees were providing illegal massage services and prostitution at the location.

Yanqiong Yang, 41, of Flushing, was charged with Unauthorized Practice of a Profession. She was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in First District Court on Wednesday, Nov. 19.

Bin Yan, 39, also of Flushing, was charged with Unauthorized Practice of a Profession and Prostitution. She was issued an appearance ticket as well. Detectives said further investigation revealed that Yan is illegally in the United States and has been taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for removal proceedings.

