The Foundry, located in Hicksville at 120 Woodbury Road, quietly opened in early March and has since racked up rave reviews for its elevated American cuisine, creative cocktails, and one-of-a-kind décor.

Adorning the walls are original manhole molds and black-and-white photos that pay homage to co-owner Sam Potente's family business: John E. Potente & Sons. The company specializes in concrete and cast-iron manhole covers.

The Foundry bills itself as “elevating American cuisine with a unique twist on international tastes.”

Menu highlights include standout appetizers like crispy calamari, clams oreganata, and sweet potato fries, and entrees such as chicken francese on the bone, pan-seared salmon, and pastrami-rubbed tuna with whipped scallion potatoes.

Pasta lovers can dive into comforting bowls of penne alla vodka, while heartier appetites may opt for the fried pork chop with baked apple.

Months into business, diners certainly seem impressed; the restaurant boasts a near-perfect 4.9 out of 5 star rating on Yelp.

“Very pretty place with an upscale vibe yet accessible to everyone,” one Yelp reviewer wrote. “The food, in one word: excellent.”

The restaurant features outdoor patio dining, perfect for warm-weather evenings. One reviewer noted it’s tucked into a quieter corner of Hicksville with lighter foot traffic.

“I hope it gets more attraction because it’s in a random spot,” they wrote. “Definitely make your way there for good food and service!”

The Foundry is open daily for lunch, dinner, and drinks. Find out more on its website.

