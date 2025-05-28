Ruoqiong Shi, 29, of Plainview, ordered and ate at Potasia, a restaurant on 600 S. Oyster Bay Road, around 3:50 p.m., but left without paying, Nassau County detectives said.

Officers found Shi nearby a short time later. When they attempted to take her into custody, she allegedly became violent, injuring an officer’s arm and leg, police said. Both the officer and Shi were transported to local hospitals for evaluation.

Shi was charged with:

Felony Assault 2nd Degree.

Misdemeanor Theft of Services.

Misdemeanor Resisting Arrest.

Her preliminary arraignment was scheduled for Thursday, May 29 at First District Court on Main Street in Hempstead.

