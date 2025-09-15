Robert Vincent Amorosino — who currently lives in Hicksville, New York, and is originally from Massapequa Park with a prior residence in Valley Stream, according to public records — was arrested on Monday, Sept. 8, after a string of harassment complaints stretching back to September 2022, according to court documents.

The most recent incident happened at the Prince Street Café at 2 W. Market St., York City, where Amorosino allegedly noticed the woman sitting inside. Police say he stood outside the window, waved, and knocked in an attempt to get her attention. The woman photographed the encounter and forwarded it to investigators.

Three days earlier, on Sept. 5, Amorosino allegedly left a silver spoon and medallion on the woman’s stoop along West Philadelphia Street. Officers said he later admitted leaving the items for her.

Court filings show the victim reported repeated incidents, including on Sept. 27, March 18, June 10, and June 17 of this year. Despite a no-contact order already in place, Amorosino allegedly continued his behavior.

He has a prior history of harassment convictions. In September 2022, Amorosino pleaded guilty to summary harassment and was fined $400. In March 2023, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment, receiving 59 days in jail and a $1,500 fine, according to court records.

Amorosino was arraigned on felony stalking, with bail set at $15,000. He is being held at York County Prison and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, before Judge Joel N. Toluba.

In a separate case filed on Aug. 30, Amorosino was charged with disorderly conduct and drug paraphernalia possession after York City police said he was intoxicated and fighting in the downtown square. He is due for a preliminary hearing in that case on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, before Judge Thomas L. Harteis.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hicksville and receive free news updates.