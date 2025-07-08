Emergency crews in Hicksville responded to the tracks near New South Road and Mineola Avenue for reports of a pedestrian struck by a train just before 10 a.m., according to preliminary radio traffic.

The investigation was still ongoing as of 12:15 p.m., an MTA spokesperson told Daily Voice. The victim’s condition and identity had not been released as of press time.

As a result of the incident, LIRR riders experienced brief delays on the Ronkonkoma Branch. Travelers were encouraged to visit the MTA website for the latest delays.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

