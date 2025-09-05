Man Killed, Woman Hospitalized After Crash In Hicksville: Police

The crash happened when a 51-year-old woman was driving a 2003 Honda Accord eastbound on East Barclay Street at 2:25 a.m., police said.

Detectives reported she lost control of the vehicle near the intersection of Bay Avenue and struck a tree.

Her 52-year-old male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police medic.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

