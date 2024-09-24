The wreck happened in Hicksville, near the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Cantiague Rock Road, at around 11:20 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.

Nassau County Police said a Subaru was making a left turn from eastbound Prospect Avenue onto northbound Cantiague Rock Road when it struck a westbound Honda.

The impact caused the Subaru to catch fire, trapping the 30-year-old male driver inside, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, police identified the victim as Jannai Allen, of Westbury.

An investigation found that the Honda driver, 42-year-old Miguel Nolasco, of Roosevelt, was intoxicated at the time, police said.

Nolasco was hospitalized with undisclosed injuries. Following his release, he was expected to be arraigned on the following charges:

Vehicular manslaughter

Manslaughter

Driving while intoxicated

Allen attended Westbury High School and was a member of the varsity boys' basketball team, according to a 2009 New York State Senate resolution congratulating the team on capturing both the Nassau County Class A and Long Island Class A Championships.

Additional details about his life were not immediately available. His family is invited to contact Daily Voice with funeral details, a statement, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

Saturday's crash came amid a particularly deadly weekend on Long Island roadways. Two people, including an 18-year-old man, were killed in a West Babylon crash earlier in the day, and a 17-year-old boy died in a single-car wreck in Merrick early Sunday, Sept. 22.

In another incident early Saturday, a 55-year-old man was struck and killed in North Massapequa while crossing Hicksville Road. The driver then fled the scene.

