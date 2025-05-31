Illegal Hicksville Spa Busted For Prostitution, 2 Taken By ICE: Police

The investigation began at Sweet Spa, located in the rear basement of 113A Broadway, where officers with the Narcotics/Vice Squad discovered illegal massages and prostitution were taking place around 3:05 p.m. on Friday, May 30.

Tao Zhao, 44, of 135-21 40th Road, and Na Cao, 35, of 41-12A Main Street—both from Flushing—were taken into custody at the scene without incident, police said.

Detectives determined the women were providing services without proper licenses and operating unlawfully. Further checks revealed that both Zhao and Cao are in the United States illegally and are now subject to federal removal proceedings.

The women were each charged with Prostitution and Unauthorized Practice of a Profession. They were released with appearance tickets but immediately transferred to custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, according to police.

