House of Donuts, a Hicksville neighborhood staple since 1971, was badly damaged when flames broke out at Halal Munchies on East Marie Street just after midnight Thursday, Oct. 9, as Daily Voice reported.

The fire spread into the adjoining shop, leaving extensive fire and water damage.

All occupants evacuated safely, according to Nassau County Police, who added that a firefighter suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene.

The Nassau County Fire Marshal and Arson Bomb Squad are investigating the cause of the fire.

For the Kefalas family, who own and operate House of Donuts, the loss has been overwhelming. Owner Nick Kefalas came to the United States in 1977 as a teenager, starting out as a donut maker before eventually buying the business.

For decades, he and his wife, Maria, have been known for their warmth and dedication — Nick still rising early each morning to make the donuts with his son, Maria greeting customers by name and remembering their orders.

Now, customers are giving back. A GoFundMe launched by supporter Debbie Speregen is helping the family cover urgent cleanup and repair costs so they can reopen.

“If you know The House of Donuts, you know Maria and Nick,” Speregen said. “The family is heartbroken, but determined to rebuild so they can continue serving the community that has supported them for over five decades.”

The fundraiser has collected over $39,000 as of Thursday, Oct. 16. Those who wish to donate can do so via GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hicksville and receive free news updates.