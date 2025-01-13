Hicksville Mom Drove Drunk With Four Kids After Punching Husband: Police

Elizabeth Maldonado, 34, allegedly punched her husband during an argument at a restaurant in Mineola on Sunday, Jan. 12, at approximately 11:10 p.m., police said. After the altercation, Maldonado left the scene in a 2022 Dodge Durango with their three children, ages 6, 7, and 14, as well as another 14-year-old boy, according to authorities.

The husband called 911, and officers later responded to the couple’s Hicksville home to investigate. While police were at the residence, Maldonado reportedly returned home with the children in the vehicle. Officers determined that she was intoxicated and arrested her without incident, the department said.

Maldonado is charged with four counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger less than 16 years (Leandra’s Law), four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, driving while intoxicated, and aggravated driving while intoxicated, police said.

She is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Monday, Jan. 13.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hicksville and receive free news updates.