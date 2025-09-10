Hicksville Home Deemed Uninhabitable After Car Crashes Into Front: Police

The woman was attempting to back into a parking spot at Central Nassau Guidance-Counseling on Jerusalem Avenue when she mistakenly pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake, police explained.

Her vehicle struck the front of the residence, causing severe structural damage, police said.

The Town of Oyster Bay Building Department responded and determined the home unsafe for occupancy. All residents were relocated to other facilities, authorities noted.

No injuries were reported. The investigation remains ongoing.

