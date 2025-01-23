Hicksville Company Issues Recall For Brand Of Raisins

Apna Wholesale Inc., based on Long Island, in Hicksville, has issued a recall for its “Paras Premium Golden Raisins” due to undeclared sulfites. The product was sold in New York and Massachusetts at Apna Bazar Farmers Market locations.

The affected raisins come in clear plastic packages with the following details:

7-ounce package: UPC 818051014811

14-ounce package: UPC 818051014828

Routine testing by New York State food inspectors revealed the raisins contained 56.8 milligrams of sulfites per serving—far exceeding the threshold known to trigger severe allergic reactions in sulfite-sensitive individuals, particularly those with asthma.

Sulfites are a common preservative in some foods and beverages. While safe for most people, they can cause serious allergic reactions, including anaphylactic shock, in sensitive individuals.

Consumers who have purchased the affected raisins are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. For questions, contact Apna Wholesale Inc. at 516-807-4555.

