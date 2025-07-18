Fair 88°

SHARE

Hemanth Kumar Muneppa Charged In $62K Psychic Scam

A Queens man posing as a spiritual guide was arrested after trying to scam a Long Island woman out of $62,000 for fortune telling services, Nassau County police announced on Friday, July 18.

Hemanth Kumar Muneppa

Hemanth Kumar Muneppa

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Hemanth Kumar Muneppa, 33, allegedly convinced a 68-year-old woman to pay him $20,000 for psychic services on Thursday, July 3, detectives said. When she returned for a follow-up session at Anjana Ji on South Broadway in Hicksville on Thursday, July 17, he demanded another $42,000.

Muneppa drove the woman to a nearby bank on Broadway so she could withdraw the additional money, police explained. There, a bank employee warned her she might be the victim of a scam and contacted police.

Officers from the Second Squad responded and arrested Muneppa in the parking lot without incident.

Muneppa, of South Richmond Hill, was charged with Grand Larceny 3rd Degree, Attempted Grand Larceny 3rd Degree, and two counts of Fortune Telling. He was scheduled to be arraigned Friday, July 18 at First District Court in Hempstead.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims and are urging anyone with information to call the Second Squad at 516-573-6200.

to follow Daily Voice Hicksville and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE