Gisela Rodriguez, 32, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, after Town of Hempstead Animal Control officers and Nassau County detectives responded to a disturbing tip, police said..

An anonymous individual had sent in photos showing a visibly emaciated puppy, prompting animal control officers to contact Rodriguez, who allowed them to retrieve the animal from her home on Spindle Road around 4:50 p.m., officials said.

The puppy was rushed to a veterinarian for treatment but tragically died later that day due to its condition.

Rodriguez was taken into custody without incident and charged with Aggravated Cruelty to Animals and Torturing or Injuring Animals/Failure to Provide Sustenance, police said.

She was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in First District Court on Thursday, May 22

