Flames Rip Through Halal Munchies Restaurant In Hicksville, Firefighter Hurt: Arson Squad

Officers were called to the restaurant at 5 East Marie Street at 12:13 a.m. after smoke was seen pouring from the building.

All occupants had evacuated before police arrived, authorities said.

The Hicksville Fire Department, along with neighboring departments, worked to extinguish the flames, according to the release. A firefighter suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene.

The Nassau County Fire Marshal and the Arson Bomb Squad were also called to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hicksville and receive free news updates.