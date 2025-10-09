Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Flames Rip Through Halal Munchies Restaurant In Hicksville, Firefighter Hurt: Arson Squad

A fire broke out at Halal Munchies in Hicksville just after midnight, injuring a firefighter and drawing a large emergency response, Nassau County police announced on Thursday, Oct. 9.

Halal Munchies

 Photo Credit: John F. Scalesi Jr.
Jillian Pikora
Officers were called to the restaurant at 5 East Marie Street at 12:13 a.m. after smoke was seen pouring from the building.

All occupants had evacuated before police arrived, authorities said.

The Hicksville Fire Department, along with neighboring departments, worked to extinguish the flames, according to the release. A firefighter suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene.

The Nassau County Fire Marshal and the Arson Bomb Squad were also called to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

