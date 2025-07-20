Five Charged For Selling Vapes, Booze To Minors In Hicksville

The arrests stemmed from a compliance check on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in response to community complaints, according to a release by Sixth Precinct officers.

Police said 11 businesses were inspected during the operation. Five of them were caught violating state laws governing the sale of vape, tobacco, and alcohol products to minors.

Three employees were charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child in the First Degree:

Ramesh Ambari, 35, of Ronkonkoma — employee at Beer, Cigar, Lotto located at 550 Portion Road, Ronkonkoma.

Yogesh Kumar, 26, of Hicksville — employee at Prime Mart located at 1100 Waverly Ave., Holtsville.

* Arshad Ali, 49, of Bellport — employee at USA Gas Mart located at 382 Portion Road, Ronkonkoma.

Two others were charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child in the Second Degree:

Iqbal Mohammed, 53, of Huntington Station — employee at Mobil located at 2033 Middle Country Road, Centereach.

Kalpesh Kumar Patel, 47, of Plainview — employee at Barcode located at 115 Mark Tree Road, Centereach.

All five suspects were issued Field Appearance Tickets and are due to appear in First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

