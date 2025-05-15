Hicksville’s Ficarra Ristorante–located at 400 South Oyster Bay Road–held its grand opening in late April, offering what owner Carl Mattone calls “a celebration of family, tradition, and the rich culinary heritage of Italy.”

A heartfelt tribute to Mattone’s ancestral Sicilian town, Ficarra bills itself as an “upscale Italian-American dining experience.”

“My mother taught me that food is about bringing people together with care and tradition,” Mattone shared on his website. “Every dish we serve at Ficarra carries that same spirit.”

And guests appear to be feeling it–one Yelp reviewer raved, “Authentic and delicious!! The ambiance and vibes are spectacular!”

With a glowing 5-star rating on Yelp, Ficarra has quickly earned its place in the hearts (and stomachs) of Long Island foodies. Highlights from the menu include:

Galetto al Mattone: Organic Cornish hen in a rich reduction sauce

Costoletto di Vitell: A 16-ounce prime veal chop, pan-seared in mushroom marsala

Ravioli di Aragosta: Lobster ravioli in tomato cream sauce with peas

The warm, polished atmosphere is just as much a draw as the food. Co-owner Demetra Mattone, who heads events and catering, brings a wealth of experience and heart to the space. Her mission? “Come through my doors happy, and leave craving more.”

One Yelp reviewer summed it up best: “What a beautiful family atmosphere they’ve created. The food and service were outstanding. The focaccia bread was to die for.”

Ficarra Ristorante is open daily. Find out more on its website.

