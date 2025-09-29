Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Extradition In Hicksville Crash Killing Philip Mastropolo

Two decades after a deadly Long Island crash, an Indian national accused of fleeing the country has been extradited to Nassau County to face manslaughter charges, prosecutors said.

The aftermath of the fatal Hicksville crash on April 11, 2005. Ganesh Shenoy (left) is accused of running a red light and causing the crash that killed 44-year-old Philip Mastropolo (right).

Photo Credit: Nassau County DA
Michael Mashburn
Ganesh Shenoy, 54, was arraigned Friday, Sept. 26, on second-degree manslaughter in connection with a high-speed crash that killed 44-year-old Philip Mastropolo in Hicksville in April 2005.

Shenoy drove through a red light at Old Country Road and Levittown Parkway while traveling twice the speed limit around 6 a.m. on April 11, 2005, according to prosecutors. His vehicle struck Mastropolo’s Cadillac, sending it skidding 65 feet before colliding with a truck stopped at the light.

Mastropolo, a husband and father of two, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shenoy refused treatment at a hospital after the crash. Despite having his license and passport seized, he boarded a flight from JFK Airport to Mumbai just two weeks later and never returned, prosecutors said.

An indictment was issued in August 2005, and an Interpol Red Notice followed. Shenoy was taken into custody in India by US Marshals and extradited to the United States on Thursday, Sept. 25.

“For decades, Philip’s family has lived with the pain of his loss and the knowledge that the man responsible for his death was half a world away. But not anymore,” said Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly. “Ganesh Shenoy will be held responsible for his alleged actions, and my office will get justice for Philip and his family.”

The extradition marks the first time since 2017 that a defendant has been returned from India to the United States.

In court Friday, Shenoy pleaded not guilty to second-degree manslaughter. He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

