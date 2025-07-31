Overcast 68°

SHARE

2 Hicksville Spas Prostitution Raids Land 2 Queens Women In ICE Custody: Nassau County Police

Two Queens women were arrested after Nassau County detectives uncovered illegal massages and prostitution at separate Hicksville spas, with both suspects later taken into custody by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on Thursday, July 31.

Spring Day Spa, located at 77B North Broadway

Spring Day Spa, located at 77B North Broadway

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Detectives with the Narcotics/Vice Squad first investigated Spring Day Spa, located at 77B North Broadway, around 2:35 p.m. They determined illegal massages were being conducted at the location, police said.

Bifang Lin, 43, of Parsons Boulevard in Queens, was arrested. Authorities revealed that Lin is in the United States illegally and is subject to removal proceedings. She was charged with Unauthorized Practice of Profession, issued an Appearance Ticket, and taken into ICE custody.

Later that afternoon, at 4:16 p.m., detectives executed a second investigation at Modern Life Wellness, located at 36 West Village Green, where they discovered prostitution and illegal massages, according to investigators.

Sandra Toro-Perez, 31, of 189th Street in Queens, was arrested. Detectives said Toro-Perez is also in the country illegally and faces removal proceedings. She was charged with Prostitution and Unauthorized Practice of a Profession, issued an Appearance Ticket, and turned over to ICE agents.

to follow Daily Voice Hicksville and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE