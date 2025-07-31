2 Hicksville Spas Prostitution Raids Land 2 Queens Women In ICE Custody: Nassau County Police

Detectives with the Narcotics/Vice Squad first investigated Spring Day Spa, located at 77B North Broadway, around 2:35 p.m. They determined illegal massages were being conducted at the location, police said.

Bifang Lin, 43, of Parsons Boulevard in Queens, was arrested. Authorities revealed that Lin is in the United States illegally and is subject to removal proceedings. She was charged with Unauthorized Practice of Profession, issued an Appearance Ticket, and taken into ICE custody.

Later that afternoon, at 4:16 p.m., detectives executed a second investigation at Modern Life Wellness, located at 36 West Village Green, where they discovered prostitution and illegal massages, according to investigators.

Sandra Toro-Perez, 31, of 189th Street in Queens, was arrested. Detectives said Toro-Perez is also in the country illegally and faces removal proceedings. She was charged with Prostitution and Unauthorized Practice of a Profession, issued an Appearance Ticket, and turned over to ICE agents.

