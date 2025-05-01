13-Year-Old Girl Targeted In Lewd Exposure Incident Near Hicksville School: Nassau Police

The incident happened at 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, as the girl was walking along 4th Street near Jerusalem Avenue, close to Hicksville High School.

According to detectives, the girl noticed a grey Nissan Rogue parked at the corner of 4th Street and Division Avenue. The driver made a U-turn, traveled eastbound, and slowly passed the girl while making continuous eye contact.

The man then stopped near Jerusalem Avenue. As the girl walked past, he exposed himself and touched himself inappropriately inside the vehicle, police said. He fled westbound on 4th Street.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 40 years old, bald, with a brown scruffy beard and a medium build.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

