The incident happened around 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 12, at a Herricks residence on North Street, according to Nassau County Police.

Officers from the Third Precinct responded to a disturbance and found 47-year-old Saj Shahriar of Hollis attempting to change the locks on the property, police said. Shahriar claimed he had a valid rental lease for the home.

Detectives determined the lease was fraudulent and that Shahriar had no legal right to the property, police said. He was arrested without incident.

Shahriar is charged with burglary, criminal possession of a forged instrument, and forgery. He was arraigned Saturday, Sept. 13, at First District Court in Hempstead.

Investigators are asking anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Shahriar to call the Third Squad at 516-573-6353 or dial 911. Callers can remain anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Herricks-Searingtown and receive free news updates.