Herricks Woman Found Dead In Home, Death Ruled Homicide

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found slain inside her Long Island home with chemical burns.

Crime scene

 Photo Credit: Canva/mphotoi
Michael Mashburn
Officers responded to a Herricks home on Larch Drive for a welfare check around 3:50 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17, according to Nassau County Police.

Inside, they discovered 46-year-old Aleena Asif unconscious and not breathing. She was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police medic.

The Nassau County Medical Examiner’s Office determined her death was a criminal homicide caused by asphyxiation from an unknown chemical substance, police said. Detectives noted finding apparent chemical burns on her face.

Investigators did not speculate on a possible motive for the killing, and no suspects had been arrested as of Thursday, Oct. 23.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. Callers can remain anonymous.

