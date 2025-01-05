Partly Cloudy and Breezy 30°

Yariliz Crespin, 14, Reported Missing In Hempstead

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager from Long Island.

Yariliz Crespin.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Michael Mashburn
Michael Mashburn

Yariliz Crespin, 14, was last seen leaving her Hempstead residence at around 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, according to Nassau County Police. Relatives reported her missing on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Crespin is 5-foot-2 and 106 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Her clothing description and destination are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

