Worker Airlifted Following Accident At Inwood Industrial Business

Emergency crews in Inwood were called to the Inwood Material Terminal located on Sheridan Boulevard shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Nassau County Police said a preliminary investigation found that a 49-year-old man fell off the platform of an excavator and landed on the ground.

Medics at the scene treated the victim for back trauma before he was flown to a hospital. The man was conscious and alert throughout the ordeal, police said.

The accident is under investigation.

