The campaign, called "Good Trouble Lives On," is organizing hundreds of local protests and community actions to fight back against what organizers call “attacks on our civil and human rights by the Trump administration.”

Events will take place at courthouses, public spaces, and street corners across the U.S. You can use the map of planned protests available here to find the address of the location nearest you.

“Trump is trying to divide us, but we know the power of coming together,” the campaign said in its call to action.

The protest movement is inspired by Lewis’s lifelong philosophy of nonviolent civil disobedience, what he famously called getting into “good trouble, necessary trouble” to bring about justice.

According to CivilRightsTrail.com, Lewis was born in Alabama in 1940 and was deeply moved by Martin Luther King Jr. during the Montgomery Bus Boycott. He later became a leader in the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, helping organize sit-ins, Freedom Rides, and voter registration drives throughout the South. He was brutally beaten on "Bloody Sunday" in Selma in 1965, a moment that helped spur passage of the Voting Rights Act.

He served as a U.S. Congressman from Georgia from 1986 until his death from pancreatic cancer in 2020. President Barack Obama awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015.

This year’s protests come at a time when organizers say voting rights, protest freedoms, and essential services are under threat, and are meant to send a message of unity and resistance.

“Whether you're outraged by attacks on voting rights, the gutting of essential services, disappearances of our neighbors, or the assault on free speech and our right to protest — this movement is for you,” organizers said.

More information on how to join or organize a protest is available at goodtroubleliveson.org.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hempstead and receive free news updates.