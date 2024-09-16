Video Shows Burglary Suspect Stealing Cash From Hewlett Business

Surveillance cameras were rolling when a masked man broke into a Long Island business and stole money.

The incident happened in Hewlett, at Geffen Gourmet on Mill Road, at around 5:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.

Nassau County Police said a male suspect got inside by prying open a rear door. He then swiped an undisclosed amount of cash from a register and removed a small safe containing additional money.

The suspect is described as a Black man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black face covering, black pants, gray gloves, gray sneakers, and a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

Click here to view surveillance video of the break-in.

