Trio Beats, Robs Customer After Luring Victim From Cedarhurst Jewelry Store, Police Say

A man hoping to sell a bracelet to a Long Island jewelry store was instead beaten and robbed.

Daniel Avital, Jacob Avital, and Dov Avital.

Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Michael Mashburn
Nassau County Police said the 31-year-old victim called what he thought was Five Towns Jewelry Buyers, located in Cedarhurst on Willow Avenue, at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11.

He was told the business was undergoing renovations and that he should come to a house on Redwood Drive.

When the victim arrived, three men accosted him and dragged him into the house while punching him and hitting him with a baseball bat, police said. The trio also threatened him with a sledgehammer.

Once inside, the group stole the man’s iPhone, bracelet, and driver’s license before fleeing the scene.

Nassau County Police officers located the suspects a short time later and arrested them without incident. They were identified as:

  • Daniel Avital, age 36
  • Jacob Avital, age 40
  • Dov Avital, age 31

All three suspects live at the Redwood Drive home, police said. They are charged with the following:

  • Robbery
  • Assault
  • Criminal possession of a weapon
  • Unlawful imprisonment

All three were scheduled to be arraigned in Nassau County Court on Thursday, Sept. 12.

