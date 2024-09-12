Trio Beats, Robs Customer After Luring Victim From Cedarhurst Jewelry Store, Police Say

Nassau County Police said the 31-year-old victim called what he thought was Five Towns Jewelry Buyers, located in Cedarhurst on Willow Avenue, at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11.

He was told the business was undergoing renovations and that he should come to a house on Redwood Drive.

When the victim arrived, three men accosted him and dragged him into the house while punching him and hitting him with a baseball bat, police said. The trio also threatened him with a sledgehammer.

Once inside, the group stole the man’s iPhone, bracelet, and driver’s license before fleeing the scene.

Nassau County Police officers located the suspects a short time later and arrested them without incident. They were identified as:

Daniel Avital, age 36

Jacob Avital, age 40

Dov Avital, age 31

All three suspects live at the Redwood Drive home, police said. They are charged with the following:

Robbery

Assault

Criminal possession of a weapon

Unlawful imprisonment

All three were scheduled to be arraigned in Nassau County Court on Thursday, Sept. 12.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hempstead and receive free news updates.