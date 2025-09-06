Mostly Cloudy and Breezy 80°

Triathlon Swimmer Suffers Medical Emergency In Hempstead: Police

A 66-year-old woman suffered a medical emergency while competing in the Point Lookout Triathlon on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025 at 8:18 a.m., police announced.

Photo Credit: Google Maps
Jillian Pikora
According to Nassau County Police, fourth precinct officers responded to Point Lookout Town Park at 1300 Lido Boulevard after receiving a call for an aided case.

The woman had been participating in the triathlon when she experienced a medical episode while in the water, investigators said.

Town of Hempstead lifeguards pulled her from the water and performed CPR before she was transported by a Point Lookout Fire Department ambulance to a local hospital. She remains in critical condition, according to police.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

