Triathlon Swimmer Suffers Medical Emergency In Hempstead: Police

According to Nassau County Police, fourth precinct officers responded to Point Lookout Town Park at 1300 Lido Boulevard after receiving a call for an aided case.

The woman had been participating in the triathlon when she experienced a medical episode while in the water, investigators said.

Town of Hempstead lifeguards pulled her from the water and performed CPR before she was transported by a Point Lookout Fire Department ambulance to a local hospital. She remains in critical condition, according to police.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

