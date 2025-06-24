Mostly Cloudy 76°

Tree Trimmer Crushed After 30-Foot Fall On Long Island Job, Police Say

A tree trimmer was crushed to death in a gruesome fall while working high above the ground on Long Island, police announced on Tuesday, June 24.

A stock image of a man tree trimming 

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/CJ
The 32-year-old was perched about 30 feet in the air, cutting branches on Woodstock Court, when both the limb he was standing on and its supporting limb suddenly snapped at around 4:15 p.m., on Monday, June 23, according to Nassau County detectives.

He plummeted to the ground and suffered devastating injuries. A Nassau County Police Department medic pronounced him dead at the scene.

Detectives with the Homicide Squad are investigating the fatal fall alongside the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), authorities said.

The man's family is invited to share details with Daily Voice by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

