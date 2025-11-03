Troopers responded around 5:40 a.m. to the westbound lanes of the parkway near Exit 22N in the Town of Hempstead, according to New York State Police.

Investigators determined the driver, identified as Mia-Renee Edwards of Hempstead, veered from her lane and lost control of her 2002 Toyota Camry. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

Edwards was taken to Nassau University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

On social media, friends and former teachers from Uniondale High School, where Edwards graduated in 2023, described her as a natural leader with a kind heart and promising future.

Valerie McFadden-Walker, a staff member at the school, shared several emotional tributes on Facebook.

“My Uniondale High School Knight Lady Diamond alumni, Mia-Renee S. Edwards, Class of 2023… you were a leader. God called you home on November 2, 2025,” McFadden-Walker wrote. “So many conversations and moments — four years at Uniondale High. I am not okay. Today my heart is broken yet again.”

In another post, she added, “Our Uniondale community has suffered the heartbreak. I can’t stop crying… This hurts so much.”

Additional details about Edwards' life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing [email protected].

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 631-756-3300.

