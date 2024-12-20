Overcast 38°

SHARE

Susan Staple, 15, Reported Missing In Hempstead

Authorities are asking for help in locating a missing teenager from Long Island.

Susan Staple.

Susan Staple.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

Susan Staple, 15, was last seen leaving her Hempstead residence on Pine Street at around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, according to Nassau County Police.

Staple is 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Hempstead and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE