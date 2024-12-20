Susan Staple, 15, was last seen leaving her Hempstead residence on Pine Street at around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, according to Nassau County Police.

Staple is 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

