Shell Casing, Blood Droplets Land Hempstead Getaway Driver In Prison For Killing Of 24-Year-Old

Khamari Elie, 20, of Hempstead, was sentenced to 17 years to life behind bars in Nassau County Court on Wednesday, Dec. 11, for his role in the shooting death of Kyle Midtlyng.

Prosecutors said Elie and three co-defendants lured Midtlyng to a Uniondale residence on Alexander Avenue on the night of Nov. 10, 2021, under the guise of purchasing marijuana.

Elie drove the group to the scene, where co-defendant Kyle Colthirst entered Midtlyng’s vehicle to carry out the robbery. A struggle ensued and Colthirst shot Midtlyng in the right side, piercing his lungs and aorta.

Nassau County Police found Midtlyng’s body lying in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives recovered a shell casing from the passenger floorboard of Midtlyng’s vehicle, along with blood droplets on the sidewalk of nearby Lee Road that matched Colthirst’s DNA.

Colthirst, who was wearing an electronic monitoring device at the time, was convicted at trial and sentenced in April to 25 years to life in prison.

Another co-defendant, Tariq Pitaud, was sentenced in November to 17 years in prison after being convicted of attempted robbery and weapons charges.

“Khamari Elie and his friends lured Kyle Midtlyng to Uniondale to rob him, contributing to the young man’s tragic and senseless death,” said Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly. “While Mr. Elie did not pull the trigger, today’s sentence reflects the gravity of his actions.”

Elie pleaded guilty to a dozen charges, including second-degree murder and attempted robbery, in September.

A fourth co-defendant, Tyrel Cason Jr., 22, of South Farmingdale, is still awaiting trial.

