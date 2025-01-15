Rise In Dementia Cases Linked To One Of Americans' Favorite Foods, New Study Says

Findings suggest that rising dementia cases in the US may be linked to a preference for meats.

A study in Neurology by researchers from Mass General Brigham and Harvard indicates that diets high in processed red meats — like bacon, hot dogs, and sausage — were associated with a 13 percent increased risk of developing dementia.

The research analyzed data from 133,771 participants, averaging 49 years old, over a follow-up period of up to 43 years.

Among them, 11,173 developed dementia. Those consuming at least a quarter serving of processed meat daily — equivalent to two slices of bacon or one hot dog — faced a significantly higher risk compared to those with minimal intake.

Additionally, the study found that unprocessed red meats (beef, pork, hamburgers) were linked to a 16 percent increased risk of self-reported subjective cognitive decline (SCD) for those consuming one or more servings daily, compared to those eating less than half a serving.

Lead researcher Dr. Daniel Wang highlighted the need for dietary guidelines to address cognitive health more prominently.

“Dietary guidelines tend to focus on reducing risks of chronic conditions like heart disease and diabetes, while cognitive health is less frequently discussed, despite being linked to these diseases,” Wang said.

He notes that replacing processed red meats with alternatives like fish, nuts, or legumes could lower dementia risk by about 20 percent.

Researchers are also investigating the role of trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO), a compound produced during red meat digestion, in brain health. With aging populations, understanding long-term dietary impacts on dementia is vital for preventive strategies.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hempstead and receive free news updates.