Nazlyn Siri-Paredes was last seen in Hempstead at around noon Monday, June 30, according to Nassau County Police. Relatives reported her missing the following day.

Siri-Paredes is 5-foot-5 and 120 pounds, with medium length straight brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants, a black tank top, and earrings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hempstead and receive free news updates.