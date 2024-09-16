Missing 14-Year-Old Spotted In Hempstead

Cesia Galeano had last been seen leaving her Hempstead home at around 6 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, according to Nassau County Police.

The agency later revealed that the teen was seen in Hempstead at around 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13. She was wearing a black shirt, black pants, and Crocs shoes.

Galeano is 5 feet tall and 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

