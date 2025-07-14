The collision happened around 4 a.m. Sunday, July 13, in Hempstead, according to Nassau County Police.

Michael Maletta, 42, of Hicksville, was riding his bicycle northeast on Peninsula Boulevard when he was hit by a white BMW near the intersection with South Franklin Street. The driver did not stop and fled in an unknown direction, polcie said.

Maletta was pronounced dead at the scene by a Northwell Health paramedic.

Police are working to track down the driver involved in the deadly crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All calls will remain anonymous.

Additional details about Maletta's life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hempstead and receive free news updates.