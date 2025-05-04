Man Posing As Federal Agent Tricks 90-Year-Old Woman Into Handing Over $10K: Nassau Police

Zugen Jiang, 28, of the 600 block of 46th Street in Brooklyn, was arrested after detectives connected him to the elaborate scheme, which unfolded at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, according to the Fourth Squad.

Detectives say the victim received a phone call from an unknown man claiming to be with the Federal Trade Commission. He told her that her identity and Social Security number had been compromised and instructed her to withdraw $10,000 and deliver it in person.

She followed his instructions.

The next day, the scammer called again, demanding more money. At that point, the woman realized it was a scam and contacted police.

Following an extensive investigation, detectives identified Jiang as the suspect and arrested him without incident.

Jiang is charged with Grand Larceny 3rd Degree and was scheduled for arraignment on Sunday, May 4 at First District Court in Hempstead.

The Nassau County Police Department is urging the community to remain alert and talk to elderly relatives, neighbors, and friends about phone-based fraud schemes

