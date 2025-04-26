Loaded Gun, Giant Dagger Seized During Hempstead Traffic Stop: Nassau County Police

Darrell Barnes, 38, of Walnut Road in Amityville, was pulled over after officers spotted his 2023 Harley Davidson cruising eastbound on Weir Street near Milburn Avenue with an obstructed license plate around 11:38 a.m., according to detectives.

When First Precinct officers stopped Barnes and launched an investigation, they found a loaded silver and purple firearm equipped with a red dot sight, police said. A search of the motorcycle’s saddle compartment also turned up a large metal dagger measuring approximately 12 inches in length, authorities detailed.

Barnes was arrested without incident and charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree.

Criminal Possession of a Firearm.

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th Degree.

Multiple Vehicle and Traffic Law infractions.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at First District Court, located at 99 Main Street in Hempstead.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hempstead and receive free news updates.