Lirr Train Crashes Into Vehicle In Hewlett, Halting Service

A Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) train collided with a vehicle near the Hewlett station, temporarily halting service on Monday, Feb. 3.

The West Broadway grade crossing in Hewlett.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
Michael Mashburn

An eastbound Far Rockaway train struck a car that was illegally on the tracks near the West Broadway grade crossing at around 1:15 p.m., an MTA spokesperson told Daily Voice.

Nobody was injured in the ordeal, and the vehicle only suffered a clipped bumper.

A preliminary investigation found that the grade crossing was functioning as intended, according to the MTA.

LIRR Far Rockaway train service was temporarily suspended between Far Rockaway and Valley Stream while emergency workers responded. NICE buses were cross-honoring fares for LIRR ticket holders.

