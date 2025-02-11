Lionel Pollard, 14, was last seen at his Hempstead residence on Marvin Avenue at around 7 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, according to Nassau County Police. He was reported missing early Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Pollard is 5-foot-2 and 120 pounds, with black braided hair and brown eyes. No other details were given.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department at 516-573-7347.

