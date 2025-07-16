Partly Cloudy 83°

LIE Crash: Major Delays Reported After Multi-Vehicle Collision In Nassau County

A crash on the Long Island Expressway shut down three westbound lanes in Nassau County Wednesday morning, July 16, DOT officials report.

 Photo Credit: 511NY
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

The crash happened at 9:06 a.m. on I-495 westbound between Exit 40W for Jericho Turnpike/NY 25 in Jericho and Exit 39 for Glen Cove Road in North Hempstead, according to state traffic officials.

Photos from the scene show multiple emergency vehicles responding. The three right lanes of four were closed, officials said.

No additional information about injuries or vehicles involved was immediately available.

The scene was reportedly clear as of 10 a.m. and Daily Voice reached out to police for more.

