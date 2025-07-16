LIE Crash: Major Delays Reported After Multi-Vehicle Collision In Nassau County

The crash happened at 9:06 a.m. on I-495 westbound between Exit 40W for Jericho Turnpike/NY 25 in Jericho and Exit 39 for Glen Cove Road in North Hempstead, according to state traffic officials.

Photos from the scene show multiple emergency vehicles responding. The three right lanes of four were closed, officials said.

No additional information about injuries or vehicles involved was immediately available.

The scene was reportedly clear as of 10 a.m. and Daily Voice reached out to police for more.

