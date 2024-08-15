Edwin Palacios Umana, age 14, was last seen at his Lakeview residence on Wadleigh Avenue at around 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5.

Umana is 5-foot-3 and 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police said he may have traveled to Flushing, Queens.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Police at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

