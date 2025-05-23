Kimani Hinds-Powery, 16, was last seen leaving his Hempstead residence at around 2 p.m. Friday, May 16, according to Nassau County Police. Relatives reported him missing the following Thursday, May 22.

Hinds-Powery is 6-foot-1 and 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Both of his ears are pierced. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, a black hat, and sandals.

Investigators believe the teen may frequent Terrace Avenue in Hempstead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department at 516-573-7347.

