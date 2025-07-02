Kevin Calloway, 51, of South Franklin Avenue, and Dwayne Williams, 52, of Manor Avenue, were arrested after an extensive investigation linked them to multiple burglaries, according to Nassau County detectives.

The pair allegedly pried open and damaged several ATM machines, removing all the cash before fleeing each scene, police said. No injuries were reported in connection to the incidents.

Calloway and Williams each face fourteen counts of Burglary in the 3rd Degree, according to the release.

Their arraignments are scheduled for Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at First District Court in Hempstead.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hempstead and receive free news updates.