According to detectives, the crash happened when a 71-year-old man driving a 2023 Jeep Gladiator southbound on North Franklin Avenue near Centre Street hit a 23-year-old pedestrian at 11:40 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 31.

The pedestrian suffered severe body trauma and was taken by Northwell Hospital Ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead by a physician.

Investigators determined the driver, identified as Jose Forero, 71, of Valley Stream, was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Forero was arrested without incident and charged with Felony Vehicular Manslaughter 1st Degree, Felony Vehicular Manslaughter 2nd Degree, and Driving While Intoxicated.

His preliminary arraignment was held on Saturday, Nov. 1, at First District Court, 99 Main Street, Hempstead, according to police.

