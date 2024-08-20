'Irate' Passenger Exposes Himself To Girls, Man Aboard Cedarhurst Bus, Police Say

The incident happened in Cedarhurst, on an MTA bus that was traveling near Rockaway Turnpike and Rugby Road, at around 9:15 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19.

Nassau County Police said a 30-year-old man and two girls, ages 17 and 7, were riding on the bus when another passenger “became irate,” pulled his pants down, and exposed himself to the victims.

The suspect, 61-year-old Dwight Poorman, of Far Rockaway, Queens, then threatened them with a stick, police said. Nobody was injured.

Poorman was arrested without incident on suspicion of:

Public lewdness

Exposure of a person

Endangering the welfare of a child

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

He was taken to a hospital for evaluation and will be arraigned when medically practical, police said.

