Impaired, Wrong-Way Driver Causes Head-On Southern State Crash In Hempstead Injuring 2: Nysp

Two people were injured after a wrong-way driver crashed head-on into a another vehicle on the Southern State Parkway. 

Southern State Parkway in Amityville.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
The wreck occurred near exit 20S in Hempstead, at around 4:45 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 2.

Troopers witnessed a Nissan driving westbound in the eastbound lanes before it struck a Toyota head-on in the center lane, New York State Police said.

Both vehicles contained a driver and one passenger. The occupants in the Toyota had to be extricated from their vehicle and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Nissan, Giovannie Merisier, 43, of West Babylon, was arrested on suspicion of DWI and reckless endangerment. 

Investigators asked anyone who witnessed the crash to contact New York State Police 631-756-3300.

