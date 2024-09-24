ID Released For 39-Year-Old Killed In Hempstead Shooting

It happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in Hempstead.

Responding officers found a 39-year-old man shot inside a vehicle on Yale Street, according to Nassau County Police.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead by a staff physician.

On Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 24, police identified the man as Maurice Sinclair Thomas of Hempstead.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information on the incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

