Ibis Baez, age 29, of the Bronx, died after his motorcycle was struck by a pickup truck on the South Service Road of the Long Island Expressway in North Hills, Nassau County Police revealed Monday, April 28.

The deadly incident unfolded around 2:15 p.m. Friday, April 25, as Daily Voice reported. Baez and the driver of a Ford pickup truck, 64-year-old Brian Noll of Scio in Allegany County, got into a heated altercation while traveling eastbound, police said.

Noll then intentionally swerved his truck into Baez’s motorcycle, pinning him against a guardrail, police said. Baez suffered severe trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Noll was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment at Nassau County Court on Saturday, April 26.

Baez’s death has left friends and loved ones reeling.

“The more I think of it, the more tears I shed. This isn’t real. You were more than a friend, you were like my lil big brother,” wrote Dorian Holder in a Facebook tribute. “We were a fishing dynamic duo.”

Another friend, Jerry Cammarota, remembered Baez as “one of the best fisherman to ever cast a line” aboard his boat, adding, “It’s been an honor knowing you throughout the years.”

Baez’s passion for the water was clear to all who knew him. His Facebook bio simply read: “Fishing is just what I do, to build a future on the water is my goal.”

A GoFundMe campaign created by a close friend is raising money to help Baez’s family lay him to rest. In the heartbreaking fundraiser description, the organizer remembered Baez as a peaceful soul who “never harmed anyone” and dreamed of one day owning his own boat.

“He loved fishing with such passion it was hard to keep up, always on some mission to check off his to-do list in life goals,” the campaign reads. “Nothing stopped this young man from doing what needed to be done.”

Funeral arrangements for Baez have not yet been announced.

