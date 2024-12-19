Hewlett Firefighter Killed In Hit-Run: Driver Dragged Victim Before Fleeing, Police Say

Emergency crews in Hewlett were called about a fatal crash near Broadway and Everit Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Nassau County Police said a 74-year-old man was crossing Broadway when he was struck by an SUV traveling northbound.

Witnesses told police that a male driver exited the vehicle, dragged the victim to the side of the road, and then fled the scene.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities had not publicly identified the man as of Thursday morning, Dec. 19, but the Lakeview Fire Department noted that he was a lifelong member of the Hewlett Fire Department.

“Justice needs to be served!! If you saw something, call 911 immediately!!” the agency wrote on Facebook. “God bless Hewlett FD!”

No suspects had been named or arrested as of Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department at 516-573-8800.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hempstead and receive free news updates.